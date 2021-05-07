UFC Vegas 26 weigh-in results: Two fights cancelled

UFC Vegas 26 features a last-minute main event between top strawweight contenders Marina Rodriguez and Michelle Waterson, who will be fighting at flyweight because of the short notice. The fight card was originally slated to feature former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw returning from suspension to square off with Cory Sandhagen. The bout was postponed after Dillashaw suffered an injury in training.

The UFC Vegas 26 co-main event also got a makeover. Originally slated to be Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a bitter battle with former teammate Diego Sanchez, the bout has since be retooled to pit Cerrone against Alex Morono. Sanchez exited the bout and the UFC following a conflict with the promotion.

One fighter, Ryan Benoit, had to be assisted on his first attempt to weigh in due to being unbalanced from the weight cut. In his second attempt, he came in three pounds over the flyweight limit for his bout against Zarrukh Adashev. After being unstable on the scale and missing weight, the Benoit vs. Adashev bout was cancelled.

Diego Ferreira also failed to make weight, tipping the scales at 160.5 pounds for his lightweight bout against Gregor Gillespie, 4.5 pounds over the allotted limit. The fight will still place.

The heavyweight bout between Ben Rothwell and Philip Lins was cancelled due to Lins becoming ill. Rothwell broke the news on Instagram.

UFC Vegas 26: Rodriguez vs. Waterson (aka UFC on ESPN 24) takes place on Saturday, May 8, at The Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC Vegas 26 weigh-in results

UFC Vegas 26 Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN)

Marina Rodriguez (125.5) vs. Michelle Waterson (125)

(125) Donald Cerrone (170) vs. Alex Morono (170.5)

(170.5) Neil Magny (170.5) vs. Geoff Neal (171)

(171) Maurice Greene (237) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (264.5)

(264.5) Diego Ferreira (160.5) vs. Gregor Gillespie (156)

(156) Amanda Ribas (115.5) vs. Angela Hill (116)

UFC Vegas 26 Prelims (5 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)