UFC Vegas 26 Weigh-in Face-offs Video

Fighters competing at UFC Vegas 26: Rodriguez vs Waterson squared off for the final time before they next see their opponent inside of the Octagon at the UFC APEX on Saturday night.

In a fight card that lost its main event and co-main event bouts, former Invicta FC atomweight champion Michelle Waterson headlines the fight card against in a flyweight bout against Marina Rodriguez. In the co-featured bout, fan favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone meets late replacement Alex Morona in a welterweight contest.

UFC Vegas 26 live results: Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson

(Courtesy of UFC)