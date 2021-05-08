HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC Vegas 26 weigh-in results: Two fights cancelled

featuredConor McGregor reacts to Floyd Mayweather-Jake Paul brawl

Donald Cerrone - UFC 206

featured“Cowboy” Cerrone feels bad for Diego Sanchez

featuredDiego Sanchez scared that the UFC might kill him

UFC Vegas 26 Weigh-in Face-offs Video

May 8, 2021
NoNo Comments

Fighters competing at UFC Vegas 26: Rodriguez vs Waterson squared off for the final time before they next see their opponent inside of the Octagon at the UFC APEX on Saturday night.

In a fight card that lost its main event and co-main event bouts, former Invicta FC atomweight champion Michelle Waterson headlines the fight card against in a flyweight bout against Marina Rodriguez. In the co-featured bout, fan favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone meets late replacement Alex Morona in a welterweight contest.

UFC Vegas 26 live results: Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson

(Courtesy of UFC)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA