UFC Vegas 26 results: Rodriguez outstrikes Waterson for unanimous decision victory

No. 6 ranked strawweight Marina Rodriguez picked up a unanimous decision victory over no. 9 ranked Michelle Waterson in the main event of UFC Vegas 26.

Throughout the fight Rodriguez successfully utilized a rapid pace, and she landed frequently.

Rodriguez landed a total of 178 strikes and threw a total of 340, with 149 of Rodriguez’s strikes landed being significant strikes.

The no. 6 contender exhibited impressive combinations throughout the bout, however when it appeared Waterson was hurt, “The Karate Hottie” would come back with a shot that would demand respect from Rodriguez, but ultimately Rodriguez’s output proved to be decisive on the judges’ scorecards.

Marina Rodriguez landing a right hand at UFC Vegas 26

Alex Morono picked up the biggest victory of his career in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 26, defeating MMA legend Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone by TKO in the waning moments of the first round.

The beginning of the end was a ducking overhand right that connected with Cerrone’s head. From there on, Morono smelt blood and kept a vicious pace as he sought out the finish.

Morono again connected with an overhand right that made Cerrone move back into the fence and from there Morono attacked the body until referee Marc Goddard came in to stop the fight 4:40 into the first round.

With the victory, Morono moves to 19-7 and gets back in the win column after he suffered a decision loss to Anthony Pettis in Dec. 2020.

“Cowboy” on the other hand is winless in his last six fights, losing four of them by TKO.

Alex Morono and Donald Cerrone engage at UFC Vegas 26

No. 9 welterweight Neil Magny scooped yet another UFC victory as he defeated no. 10 ranked welterweight Geoff Neal by unanimous decision.

Neal connected with a couple big shots in the first round that left swelling under Magny’s eye. Aside from that however, Magny dominated the majority of the fight.

The output from “The Hatian Sensation” was so frequent and so persistent it felt like he was throwing strikes every second of the fight. The numbers show it as well.

Magny threw 214 total strikes and landed 89 of them compared to Neal’s 76 total strikes thrown and 37 landed.

With this victory, the no. 9 ranked Magny is now one victory shy of tying Georges St-Pierre for the most wins in UFC welterweight division history.

Neil Magny and Geoff Neal

Gregor Gillespie put the top 15 in the lightweight division on notice with his UFC return.

In his first fight since getting knocked out by a vicious head kick by Kevin Lee at UFC 244 in 2019, the no. 14 ranked Gillespie defeated no. 12 ranked Diego Ferreira by TKO from ground and pound strikes.

It took a round for Gillespie to find his bearings, but after the best fisherman in mixed martial arts shook off the ring rust, the decorated wrestler controlled Ferreira for the majority of the second round.

Gillespie flattened Ferreira out near the fence late in round and landed a barrage of unanswered ground and pound punches to the side of Ferreira’s head until the fight was stopped.

With this victory, Gillespie is guaranteed to move up in the rankings as he picked up his first victory in over two years.