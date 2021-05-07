UFC Vegas 26 live results: Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson

HOT OFF THE WIRE

May 7, 2021
(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full UFC Vegas 26 live results from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on Saturday, May 8, on MMAWeekly.com. UFC Vegas 26 is also known as UFC on ESPN 24.)

UFC Vegas 26: Rodriguez vs. Waterson schedule

  • UFC Vegas 26 main card start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN
  • UFC Vegas 26 prelims start time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on ESPN+

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC Vegas 26 Live Results

UFC Vegas 26: Rodriguez vs. Waterson takes place on Saturday, May 8, at The Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC Vegas 26 features a flyweight bout between two of of the top strawweights on the roster. Because Marina Rodriguez and Michelle Waterson agreed to step in as the main event on short notice, they agreed also to not cut weight, instead opting to fight at 125 pounds instead of their usual 115 pounds.

UFC Vegas 26 live results: Rodriguez vs Waterson
UFC Vegas 26 Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN)

  • Main Event – Women’s Flyweight Bout: Marina Rodriguez vs Michelle Waterson
  • Co-Main Event – Welterweight Bout: Donald Cerrone vs Alex Morono
  • Welterweight Bout: Neil Magny vs Geoff Neal
  • Heavyweight Bout: Maurice Greene vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima
  • Lightweight Bout: Diego Ferreira vs Gregor Gillespie (156)
  • Women’s Strawweight Bout: Amanda Ribas vs Angela Hill (116)

UFC Vegas 26 Prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN2)

  • Heavyweight Bout: Ben Rothwell vs Philipe Lins — CANCELLED
  • Middleweight Bout: Phil Hawes vs Kyle Daukaus
  • Featherweight Bout: Ludovit Klein vs Michael Trizano
  • Flyweight Bout: Ryan Benoit vs Zarrukh Adashev — CANCELLED
  • Middleweight Bout: Junyong Park vs Tafon Nchukwi
  • Welterweight Bout: Christian Aguilera vs Carlston Harris

