UFC Vegas 26 live results: Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson

Full UFC Vegas 26 live results from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on Saturday, May 8, on MMAWeekly.com. UFC Vegas 26 is also known as UFC on ESPN 24.

UFC Vegas 26: Rodriguez vs. Waterson schedule

UFC Vegas 26 main card start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN

UFC Vegas 26 prelims start time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 26 Live Results

UFC Vegas 26: Rodriguez vs. Waterson takes place on Saturday, May 8, at The Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC Vegas 26 features a flyweight bout between two of of the top strawweights on the roster. Because Marina Rodriguez and Michelle Waterson agreed to step in as the main event on short notice, they agreed also to not cut weight, instead opting to fight at 125 pounds instead of their usual 115 pounds.

UFC Vegas 26 Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN)

Main Event – Women’s Flyweight Bout: Marina Rodriguez vs Michelle Waterson

Co-Main Event – Welterweight Bout: Donald Cerrone vs Alex Morono

Welterweight Bout: Neil Magny vs Geoff Neal

Heavyweight Bout: Maurice Greene vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Lightweight Bout: Diego Ferreira vs Gregor Gillespie (156)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Amanda Ribas vs Angela Hill (116)

UFC Vegas 26 Prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN2)

Heavyweight Bout: Ben Rothwell vs Philipe Lins — CANCELLED

Middleweight Bout: Phil Hawes vs Kyle Daukaus

Featherweight Bout: Ludovit Klein vs Michael Trizano

Flyweight Bout: Ryan Benoit vs Zarrukh Adashev — CANCELLED

Middleweight Bout: Junyong Park vs Tafon Nchukwi

Welterweight Bout: Christian Aguilera vs Carlston Harris

