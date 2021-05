UFC Vegas 26 Free Fight: Michelle Waterson vs Angela Hill

When Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill headlined UFC Vegas 10 last September, the two arrived to go to war. Relive the Fight of the Night performance.

Waterson headlines Saturday’s UFC Vegas 26 fight card in a flyweight bout against Marina Rodriguez. Hill is also on the fight card. She kicks off the main card in a strawweight bout against Amanda Ribas.

UFC Vegas 26 Weigh-in Face-offs Video

(Courtesy of UFC)