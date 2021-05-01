UFC Vegas 25: Reyes vs. Procházka weigh-in face-offs

HOT OFF THE WIRE
May 1, 2021
Things got a little testy at the weigh-in faceoffs for UFC Vegas 25: Reyes vs Prochazka on Friday morning. Don’t miss the action tonight on ESPN2 and ESPN +.

Watch the fighters go face-to-face with their opponents after Friday’s weigh-in at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event is headlined by a light heavyweight bout between no. 3 ranked Dominick Reyes (12-2) and no. 5 ranked Jiri Prochazka. A win for either of them could land them in a title shot in their next outing.

