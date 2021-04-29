UFC Vegas 25 live results: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka

Full UFC Vegas 25 live results from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Saturday, May 1, on MMAWeekly.com. UFC Vegas 25 is also known as UFC on ESPN 23

UFC Vegas 25: Reyes vs. Prochazka schedule

UFC Vegas 25 main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN

UFC Vegas 25 prelims start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN2

UFC Vegas 25 Live Results

UFC Vegas 25: Reyes vs Prochazka takes place on Saturday, May 1, at The Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC Vegas 25 is the promotions first event in Las Vegas since UFC 261 welcomed back fans at full capacity at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. UFC Vegas 25 features a critical light heavyweight bout between no. 3 ranked Dominick Reyes and no. 5 ranked Jiri Prochazka.

UFC Vegas 25 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN)

Main Event: Dominick Reyes vs Jiri Prochazka

Co-main Event: Giga Chikadze vs Cub Swanson

Ion Cutelaba vs Dustin Jacoby

Sean Strickland vs Krzysztof Jotko

Merab Dvalishvili vs Cody Stamann

Poliana Botelho vs Luana Carolina

UFC Vegas 25 Prelims (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN2)

Randa Marko vs Luana Pinheiro

Gabriel Benitez vs Jonathan Pearce

Kai Kamaka III vs TJ Brown

Loma Lookboonmee vs Sam Hughes

Andreas Michailidis vs KB Bhullar

Luke Sanders vs Filipe Colares

