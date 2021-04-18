UFC Vegas 24 results: Robert Whittaker outclasses Kelvin Gastelum in main event

It was a rough road, but the UFC Vegas 24 results came in on Saturday night having dropped two bouts in the final 48 hours leading up to the event. The night’s main event between former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and perennial top ten contender Kelvin Gastelum took place, but two supporting bouts were scratched.

The UFC Vegas 24 co-main event between Jeremy Stephens and Drakkar Klose was nixed as the event broadcast went live, while a bout between Zarah Fairn vs Josiane Nunes was canceled after Fairn missed weight by several pounds on Friday.

UFC Vegas 24 results: Robert Whittaker vs Kelvin Gastelum

In the main event, Whittaker showed why he’s ranked as the top contender in the 185-pound division. “The Reaper” put on a striking clinic against No. 8 ranked Gastelum. Whittaker was the faster fighter and beat Gastelum to the punch during the exchanges. He mixed in takedowns and delivered a steady dose of kicks to the legs and body of Gastelum.

Gastelum connected at times, but couldn’t put together combinations. He had trouble with the range and movement of Whittaker. For every strike Gastelum landed, Whittaker landed two or three.

Gastelum was outclassed the entire fight, but continued to press forward looking to connect with a big left hand. The bout went the distance, but it was a convincing win for Whittaker. All three judges scored him winning every round.

“I’m feeling on top of the world,” said Whittaker following the win. “This was a very hard fight. I think that a lot of people were selling Kelvin short because where he’s ranked, but I think he’s one of the best fighters in the division.”

With the win, Whittaker further solidified his place as the top contender in the division. He was defeated by current champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 243 in October 2019. Since then, Whittaker has gone on an impressive three-fight winning streak and believes he’s earned a rematch against Adesanya. Whittaker believes the event could take place in a stadium in Australia this fall.

“I think it’s about time we cross paths once again. I think we can get a sold out stadium. They might even open up borders for Australia in September. Let’s make that happen. Let’s see if we can get a stadium in back home,” said Whittaker.

Robert Whittaker kicks Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Vegas 24

Robert Whittaker defeats Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Vegas 24

TRENDING > Jake Paul vs Ben Askren results: Paul stops Askren inside two minutes

UFC Vegas 24 results

UFC Vegas 24 Main Card

Main Event – Middleweight Bout: Robert Whittaker def Kelvin Gastelum by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

Co-Main Event – Lightweight Bout: Jeremy Stephens vs Drakkar Klose — canceled

Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski def Chase Sherman by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Middleweight Bout: Jacob Malkoun de. Abdul Razak Alhassan by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Lightweight Bout: Luis Pena def Alexander Munoz by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC Vegas 24 Prelims