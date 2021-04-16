HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jeremy Stephens shoves Draakar Klose at UFC Vegas 24 weigh-in

featuredUFC Vegas 24 face-offs video: Stephens nearly shoves Klose off stage

Robert Whittaker at UFC Vegas 24 weigh-in

featuredUFC Vegas 24 weigh-in results & video: Whittaker vs. Gastelum set; one bout canceled

Conor McGregor UFC 246 presser - serious

featuredConor McGregor sexual assault charges dropped in France

Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor UFC 257 weigh-in faceoff

featuredDustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 set for full house in Las Vegas

UFC Vegas 24 live results: Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum

April 16, 2021
NoNo Comments

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full UFC Vegas 24 live results from The Apex in Las Vegas are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 17, on MMAWeekly.com)

UFC Vegas 24: Whittaker vs. Gastelum schedule

  • UFC Vegas 24 main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN and ESPN+
  • UFC Vegas 24 prelims start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN and ESPN+

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC Vegas 24 Live Results

UFC Vegas 24: Whittaker vs. Gastelum takes place on Saturday, April 17, at The Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC Vegas 24 (aka UFC on ESPN 22) features former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker squaring off with perennial Top 10 contender Kelvin Gastelum. The co-main event pits Jeremy Stephens in a heated contest with Drakkar Klose, as the two got into a shoving match at the weigh-in.

UFC Vegas 24 Live Results

UFC Vegas 24 live results Whittaker vs Gastelum
UFC Vegas 24 live results Whittaker vs Gastelum

UFC Vegas 24 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

  • Main Event – Middleweight Bout: Robert Whittaker vs Kelvin Gastelum
  • Co-Main Event – Lightweight Bout: Jeremy Stephens vs Drakkar Klose
  • Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski vs Chase Sherman
  • Middleweight Bout: Abdul Razak Alhassan vs Jacob Malkoun
  • Lightweight Bout: Luis Pena vs Alexander Munoz

UFC Vegas 24 Prelims (7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

  • Women’s Flyweight Bout: Tracy Cortez vs Justine Kish
  • Heavyweight Bout: Alexandr Romanov vs Juan Espino
  • Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jessica Penne vs Loopy Godinez
  • Middleweight Bout: Bartosz Fabinski vs Gerald Meerschaert
  • Lightweight Bout: Austin Hubbard vs Dakota Bush
  • Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Zarah Fairn vs Josiane Nunesbout canceled
  • Bantamweight Bout: Tony Gravely vs Anthony Birchak

Leave your picks in the comments.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA