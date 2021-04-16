UFC Vegas 24 live results: Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum

(Full UFC Vegas 24 live results from The Apex in Las Vegas are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 17, on MMAWeekly.com)

UFC Vegas 24: Whittaker vs. Gastelum schedule

UFC Vegas 24 main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN and ESPN+

UFC Vegas 24 prelims start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN and ESPN+

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC Vegas 24 Live Results

UFC Vegas 24: Whittaker vs. Gastelum takes place on Saturday, April 17, at The Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC Vegas 24 (aka UFC on ESPN 22) features former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker squaring off with perennial Top 10 contender Kelvin Gastelum. The co-main event pits Jeremy Stephens in a heated contest with Drakkar Klose, as the two got into a shoving match at the weigh-in.

UFC Vegas 24 live results Whittaker vs Gastelum

UFC Vegas 24 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Main Event – Middleweight Bout: Robert Whittaker vs Kelvin Gastelum

Co-Main Event – Lightweight Bout: Jeremy Stephens vs Drakkar Klose

Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski vs Chase Sherman

Middleweight Bout: Abdul Razak Alhassan vs Jacob Malkoun

Lightweight Bout: Luis Pena vs Alexander Munoz

UFC Vegas 24 Prelims (7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Tracy Cortez vs Justine Kish

Heavyweight Bout: Alexandr Romanov vs Juan Espino

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jessica Penne vs Loopy Godinez

Middleweight Bout: Bartosz Fabinski vs Gerald Meerschaert

Lightweight Bout: Austin Hubbard vs Dakota Bush

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Zarah Fairn vs Josiane Nunes — bout canceled

Bantamweight Bout: Tony Gravely vs Anthony Birchak

