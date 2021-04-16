HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video: Stephens nearly shoves Klose off stage

April 16, 2021
The fighters went nose to nose in this UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video following the official weigh-in on Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum square off in the main event. Whittaker was originally slated to face Paulo Costa, who withdrew because of illness.

UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video

UFC Vegas 24 (aka UFC on ESPN 22) takes place on Saturday, April 17, at The Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC Vegas 24 weigh-in results

UFC Vegas 24 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

  • Main Event – Middleweight Bout: Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs Kelvin Gastelum (185)
  • Co-Main Event – Lightweight Bout: Jeremy Stephens (156) vs Drakkar Klose (156)
  • Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (250.5) vs Chase Sherman (251)
  • Middleweight Bout: Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5) vs Jacob Malkoun (185.5)
  • Lightweight Bout: Luis Pena (155) vs Alexander Munoz (155.5)

UFC Vegas 24 Prelims (7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

  • Women’s Flyweight Bout: Tracy Cortez (126.5)* vs Justine Kish (125.5)
  • Heavyweight Bout: Alexandr Romanov (264) vs Juan Espino (257)
  • Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jessica Penne (116) vs Loopy Godinez (116)
  • Middleweight Bout: Bartosz Fabinski (184.5) vs Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)
  • Lightweight Bout: Austin Hubbard (156) vs Dakota Bush (155.5)
  • Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Zarah Fairn (147)* vs Josiane Nunes (136)bout canceled
  • Bantamweight Bout: Tony Gravely (135.5) vs Anthony Birchak (135.5)

*Missed weight

