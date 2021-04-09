UFC Vegas 23 weigh-in video live stream & results: Vettori vs. Holland

Watch the UFC Vegas 23 weigh-in video live stream on Friday, April 9, at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com. Welterweights Marvin Vettori and Kevin Holland square off in the main event. Vettori’s original opponent, Darren Till, was forced off the card because of injury.

UFC Vegas 23 weigh-in video

UFC Vegas 23 (aka UFC on ABC 2) takes place on Saturday, April 10, at The Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC Vegas 23 weigh-in results

UFC Vegas 23 Main Card (3 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+)

Marvin Vettori (186) vs. Kevin Holland (183.5)

Arnold Allen (145.5) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (146)

Sam Alvey (186) vs. Julian Marquez (186)

Nina Nunes (116)* vs. Mackenzie Dern (115) – Formerly Nina Ansaroff

Mike Perry (170) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (170.5)

UFC Vegas 23 Prelims (12 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Jim Miller (155.5) vs. Joe Solecki (155.5)

Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs. Scott Holtzman (155.5)

Erin Blanchfield (135) vs. Norma Dumont (139.5)**

Ignacio Bahamondes (156.75) vs. John Makdessi (153.5)**

Jarjis Danho (255.5) vs. Yorgan De Castro (261.5)

Hunter Azure (135.5) vs. Jack Shore (136)

Jordan Griffin (145.5) vs. Luis Saldana (145.5)

Da Un Jung (205.5) vs. William Knight (205.5)

UFC Vegas 23 Early Prelim (11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+)

Impa Kasanganay (170.5) vs. Sasha Palatnikov (170.5)

**Norma Dumont and Ignacio Bahamondes missed weight