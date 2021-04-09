UFC Vegas 23 Live Results: Vettori vs. Holland

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full UFC Vegas 23 live results from The Apex in Las Vegas are scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT on Saturday, April 10, on MMAWeekly.com)

UFC Vegas 23: Vettori vs. Holland schedule

UFC Vegas 23 main card start time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT on ABC and ESPN+

UFC Vegas 23 prelims start time: 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT on ESPN , ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+

UFC Vegas 23 early prelim start time: 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC Vegas 23 Live Results

UFC Vegas 23: Vettori vs. Holland takes place on Saturday, April 10, at The Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC Vegas 23 (aka UFC on ABC 2) features rising middleweight contender Marvin Vettori squaring off with Kevin Holland, who is making a quick rebound, having lost to Derek Brunson just three weeks ago. Holland steps in on short-notice to replace Darren Till, who had to withdraw because of a broken collarbone.

UFC Vegas 23 Live Results

UFC Vegas 23 live results

UFC Vegas 23 Main Card (3 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+)

Marvin Vettori vs. Kevin Holland

Arnold Allen vs. Sodiq Yusuff)

Sam Alvey vs. Julian Marquez

Nina Nunes* vs. Mackenzie Dern – *Formerly Nina Ansaroff

Mike Perry vs. Daniel Rodriguez

UFC Vegas 23 Prelims (12 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Jim Miller vs. Joe Solecki

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Scott Holtzman

Erin Blanchfield vs. Norma Dumont — Canceled after Dumont missed weight

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. John Makdessi

Jarjis Danho vs. Yorgan De Castro

Hunter Azure vs. Jack Shore

Jordan Griffin vs. Luis Saldana

Da Un Jung vs. William Knight

UFC Vegas 23 Early Prelim (11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+)

Impa Kasanganay vs. Sasha Palatnikov

Leave your picks in the comments.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)