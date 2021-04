UFC Vegas 23 Fallout: Fight recap and Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier Twitter war

MMAWeekly’s Jim “Gries” Grieshaber and Jeff Cain break down the weekly news in MMA, including Conor McGregor recently telling Dustin Poirier that their trilogy fight is off, and talk about the upcoming UFC events in Las Vegas on the UFC Vegas 23 Fallout show.

