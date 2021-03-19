HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Vegas 22 weigh-in video: Julija Stoliarenko faints twice, stretchered off in scary moment

March 19, 2021
March 19, 2021

It was a scary moment at the UFC Vegas 22 weigh-in on Friday, as bantamweight fighter Julija Stoliarenko fainted while on the scale and was eventually taken out of the room on a stretcher.

Stoliarenko was slated to face Julia Avila at UFC Vegas 22 on Saturday, but the bout is now, obviously, canceled.

Avila had already made weight at 135.5 pounds. Stoliarenko took to the scale, but quickly started swaying. She took a step back off the scale and then fell to the floor.

After some time to recover, she was inexplicably allowed back on the scale, where she weighed 135.5 pounds, making weight. But at that point, she again dropped to the floor, this time appearing to lose consciousness.

Stoliarenko was then made to leave the room on a stretcher, presumably to receive medical attention.

(Video courtesy of MMA Junkie)

