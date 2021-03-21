UFC Vegas 22 results: Derek Brunson outworks a laughing Kevin Holland

The UFC Vegas 22 results were colored with several spectacular knockouts, but the main event boiled down to a seasoned veteran outworking a rising contender.

UFC Vegas 22 results: Derek Brunson dominates Kevin Holland with superior wrestling

The UFC Vegas 22 main event started off as a fairly dominant first round for Brunson. That dominance continued throughout the fight. Brunson utilized his wrestling throughout all five rounds to maintain over 15 minutes of ground control. Regardless, it was not enough to shut Holland up.

In the second round, the fight saw an interesting exchange on the feet with Holland landing significant strikes that visibly wobbled Brunson. Not long after that burst of momentum for “Trailblazer,” Brunson again secured a takedown and regained ground control.

The remainder of the fight was essentially the same story. A total of five takedowns from Brunson and consistent ground control gave Holland slim opportunity to assert any offense.

While Holland made a little more UFC history by becoming the first fighter in the promotion to take Brunson down, Brunson did not feed into Holland’s banter. He maintained focus for the entirety of the fight and brought home a well-deserved unanimous decision victory.

UFC Vegas 22 results Derek Brunson defeats Kevin Holland

UFC Vegas 22 results: Max Griffin lives up to his nickname with vicious KO of Song Kenan

Team Alpha Male product Max “Pain” Griffin certainly proved his nickname is well-deserved by clocking Song Kenan with a vicious one-two combination to faceplant him at 2:20 in the first round.

Both Griffin and Kenan started the fight with frequent output, trading strikes with momentum swaying back and forth.

Not long after a stuffed takedown attempt from Griffin, Kenan landed a right hand along with a kick to the body before “Pain” put Kenan to sleep.

In a night full of knockouts, perhaps this was the most impressive one of the evening.

UFC Vegas 22 results: Adrian Yanez patiently delivers 3rd-round KO against Gustavo Lopez

Adiran Yanez continued to impress fans, pundits and fighters by defeating esteemed prospect Gustavo Lopez by TKO in the third round of their bantamweight scrap.

The story of the fight was Yanez walking down Lopez with little concern for the threat his opponent posed on the feet, peppering him with slick boxing combinations throughout and wobbling Lopez several times in the process.

Yanez remained extremely patient throughout the fight as well. Rather than chasing the finish, Yanez instead let the knockout come to him.

Yanez took home the highlight-reel knockout finish in the third round.

UFC Vegas 22 results Adrian Yanez defeats Gustavo Lopez

UFC Vegas 22 results: Tai Tuivasa steamrolls newcomer Harry Hunsucker

Australian heavyweight Tai Tuivasa put on an astounding performance, delivering a rude welcome to UFC newcomer Harry Hunsucker with a vicious TKO 49 seconds into the first round.

Tuivasa weathered Hunsucker’s early haymakers and quickly neutralized his lead leg with devastating leg kicks before delivering a couple of powerful right hands to knock Hunsucker down. He followed with ground and pound strikes before the fight was stopped.

With this victory over a short notice opponent, Tuivasa has earned his first winning streak in the UFC since 2018.

UFC Vegas 22 results Tai Tuivasa defeats Harry Hunsucker

Alexander Volkanovski tests positive for COVID-19, Brian Ortega UFC 260 title fight scrapped

UFC Vegas 22 Live Results

UFC Vegas 22 Main Card

Main Event – Middleweight Bout: Derek Brunson def Kevin Holland by unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 49-46)

Co-Main Event – Lightweight Bout: Gregor Gillespie vs Brad Riddell — Canceled due to COVID-19 protocols

Welterweight Bout: Max Griffin def Song Kenan by KO (punch) at 2:20, R1

Strawweight Bout: Montserrat Canejo def Cheyanne Buys by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

Bantamweight Bout: Adrian Yanez def Gustavo Lopez by KO (punch) at 0:27, R3

Heavyweight Bout: Tai Tuivasa def Harry Hunsucker by TKO (punches) at 0:49, R1

UFC Vegas 22 Prelims