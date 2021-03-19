UFC Vegas 22 Live Results: Brunson vs. Holland

UFC Vegas 22: Brunson vs. Holland start times

UFC Vegas 22 main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT on ESPN & ESPN+

UFC Vegas 22 prelims start time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT on ESPN2 & ESPN+

UFC Vegas 22 Live Results

UFC Vegas 22: Brunson vs. Holland takes place on Saturday, March 20, at The Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC Vegas 22 features no. 7 ranked Derek Brunson vs. no. 10 ranked Kevin Holland in a middleweight main event. The bout could have a strong influence on the title talks in the UFC middleweight division.

UFC Vegas 22 Main Card

Main Event – Middleweight Bout: Derek Brunson vs Kevin Holland

Co-Main Event – Lightweight Bout: Gregor Gillespie vs Brad Riddell

Strawweight Bout: Cheyanne Buys vs Montserrat Canejo

Bantamweight Bout: Adrian Yanez vs Gustavo Lopez

Welterweight Bout: Song Kenan vs Max Griffin

Heavyweight Bout: Tai Tuivasa vs Harry Hunsucker

UFC Vegas 22 Prelims

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Marion Reneau vs Macy Chiasson

Lightweight Bout: Leonardo Santos vs Grant Dawson

Middleweight Bout: Trevin Giles vs Roman Dolidze

Bantamweight Bout: Montel Jackson vs Jesse Strader

Flyweight Bout: Bruno Silva vs JP Buys

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Julia Avila vs Julija Stoliarenko — CANCELED

UFC Vegas 22 Preview Show

