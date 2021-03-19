HOT OFF THE WIRE
Kevin Holland

featuredKevin Holland: Derek Brunson has been on the hit list for years

Derek Brunson UFC Vegas 22 weigh-ins

featuredUFC Vegas 22 weigh-in results: Brunson vs. Holland set, but one fighter out on a stretcher

Khabib Nurmagomedov hand raised at UFC 242

featuredDana White: Khabib Nurmagomedov is officially retired

Michael Chandler at UFC 257

featuredMichael Chandler and Charles Oliveira to fight for vacant lightweight title at UFC 262

UFC Vegas 22 Live Results: Brunson vs. Holland

March 19, 2021
(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full UFC Vegas 22 live results for the first bout from The Apex in Las Vegas is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, March 20, on MMAWeekly.com)

UFC Vegas 22: Brunson vs. Holland start times

  • UFC Vegas 22 main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT on ESPN & ESPN+
  • UFC Vegas 22 prelims start time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT on ESPN2 & ESPN+

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC Vegas 22 Live Results

UFC Vegas 22: Brunson vs. Holland takes place on Saturday, March 20, at The Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC Vegas 22 features no. 7 ranked Derek Brunson vs. no. 10 ranked Kevin Holland in a middleweight main event. The bout could have a strong influence on the title talks in the UFC middleweight division.

UFC Vegas 22 Live Results

UFC Vegas 22 Main Card

  • Main Event – Middleweight Bout: Derek Brunson vs Kevin Holland
  • Co-Main Event – Lightweight Bout: Gregor Gillespie vs Brad Riddell
  • Strawweight Bout: Cheyanne Buys vs Montserrat Canejo
  • Bantamweight Bout: Adrian Yanez vs Gustavo Lopez
  • Welterweight Bout: Song Kenan vs Max Griffin
  • Heavyweight Bout: Tai Tuivasa vs Harry Hunsucker

UFC Vegas 22 Prelims

  • Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Marion Reneau vs Macy Chiasson
  • Lightweight Bout: Leonardo Santos vs Grant Dawson
  • Middleweight Bout: Trevin Giles vs Roman Dolidze
  • Bantamweight Bout: Montel Jackson vs Jesse Strader
  • Flyweight Bout: Bruno Silva vs JP Buys
  • Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Julia Avila vs Julija Stoliarenko — CANCELED

Leave your picks in the comments.

UFC Vegas 22 Preview Show

UFC Vegas 22 live results: Who wins - Derek Brunson or Kevin Holland?
UFC Vegas 22 live results: Who wins – Derek Brunson or Kevin Holland?

