UFC Vegas 22 co-main event pulled after Jamahal Hill tests positive for COVID-19

March 10, 2021
The UFC Vegas 22 fight card is in search of a new co-main event after the light heavyweight tilt between no. 14 ranked Paul Craig and no. 15 ranked Jamahal Hill was pulled as a result of Hill testing positive for COVID-19.

Hill announced that he tested positive on Twitter. Despite his infection, he is maintaining an optimistic outlook and hopes to fight Craig once he is medically cleared.

Craig also made a social media post regarding the fight being pulled from the card.

Craig is coming off a two-fight winning streak, most recently finishing former UFC light heavyweight champion and MMA legend Mauricio “Shogun” Rua at UFC 255.

Craig also holds notable submission victories over Kennedy Nzechukwu and light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev, who recently came off an impressive decision victory over UFC veteran Nikita Krylov.

Hill, who is still undefeated at 8-0, is coming off an impressive win over former UFC light heavyweight title challenger and division staple Ovince Saint Preux.

Since their announcements on social media, the two light heavyweight contenders have traded playful barbs back and forth.

While Craig says he is “gutted” about the fight being pulled, the “Bearjew” acknowledged the light heavyweight bout has been postponed for a later date.

