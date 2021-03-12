UFC Vegas 21 Live Results: Edwards vs. Muhammad

UFC Vegas 21: Edwards vs. Muhammad start times

UFC Vegas 21 main card start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 21 prelims start time: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 21 Live Results

UFC Vegas 21: Edwards vs. Muhammad takes place on Saturday, March 13, at The Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC Vegas 21 features Leon Edwards squaring off with Belal Muhammad in a welterweight main event. The bout could shape the next welterweight championship bout, as Edwards is promised a shot at champion Kamaru Usman.

If Muhammad can upset Edwards, he’ll take a giant leap forward in the division.

UFC Vegas 21 Main Card

Welterweight Bout: Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad

Light Heavyweight Bout: Misha Cirkunov vs Ryan Spann

Featherweight Bout: Dan Ige vs Gavin Tucker

Bantamweight Bout: Jonathan Martinez vs Davey Grant

Flyweight Bout: Manel Kape vs Matheus Nicolau

Middleweight Bout: Eryk Anders vs Darren Stewart

UFC Vegas 21 Prelims

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill vs Ashley Yoder

Featherweight Bout: Charles Jourdain vs Marcelo Rojo

Bantamweight Bout: Rani Yahya vs Ray Rodriguez

Lightweight Bout: Nasrat Haqparast vs Rafa Garcia

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Cortney Casey vs JJ Aldrich

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Gloria de Paula vs Jinh Yu Frey

Welterweight Bout: Matthew Semelsberger vs Jason Witt

UFC Vegas 21 Face-Offs

