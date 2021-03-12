UFC Vegas 21 Live Results: Edwards vs. Muhammad

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full UFC Vegas 21 live results for the first bout from The Apex in Las Vegas is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on Saturday, March 13, on MMAWeekly.com)
UFC Vegas 21: Edwards vs. Muhammad start times
- UFC Vegas 21 main card start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN+
- UFC Vegas 21 prelims start time: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on ESPN+
UFC Vegas 21 Live Results
UFC Vegas 21: Edwards vs. Muhammad takes place on Saturday, March 13, at The Apex in Las Vegas.
UFC Vegas 21 features Leon Edwards squaring off with Belal Muhammad in a welterweight main event. The bout could shape the next welterweight championship bout, as Edwards is promised a shot at champion Kamaru Usman.
If Muhammad can upset Edwards, he’ll take a giant leap forward in the division.
UFC Vegas 21 Main Card
- Welterweight Bout: Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad
- Light Heavyweight Bout: Misha Cirkunov vs Ryan Spann
- Featherweight Bout: Dan Ige vs Gavin Tucker
- Bantamweight Bout: Jonathan Martinez vs Davey Grant
- Flyweight Bout: Manel Kape vs Matheus Nicolau
- Middleweight Bout: Eryk Anders vs Darren Stewart
UFC Vegas 21 Prelims
- Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill vs Ashley Yoder
- Featherweight Bout: Charles Jourdain vs Marcelo Rojo
- Bantamweight Bout: Rani Yahya vs Ray Rodriguez
- Lightweight Bout: Nasrat Haqparast vs Rafa Garcia
- Women’s Flyweight Bout: Cortney Casey vs JJ Aldrich
- Women’s Strawweight Bout: Gloria de Paula vs Jinh Yu Frey
- Welterweight Bout: Matthew Semelsberger vs Jason Witt
UFC Vegas 21 Face-Offs
