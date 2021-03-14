HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Vegas 21 Live Event Coverage

March 13, 2021
Tune in for UFC Vegas 21 Live Event Coverage on MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, March 13 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

MMAWeekly.com’s Jim “Gries” Grieshaber and Jeff Cain provide live commentary during the UFC Vegas 21 main card, featuring a welterweight showdown between no. 3 ranked Leon Edwards and no. 13 Belal Muhammad.

A victory should put Edwards in line for a shot at UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Muhammad is hoping to upset Edwards’ championship aspirations and jump up toward the top of the division.

UFC Vegas 21 Live Results: Edwards vs. Muhammad

