UFC Vegas 21 Fallout: Breaking down Edwards vs. Muhammad

MMAWeekly’s Jim “Gries” Grieshaber and Jeff Cain break down the weekly news in MMA and talk about the upcoming UFC events in Las Vegas on the UFC Vegas 21 Fallout show.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

There is always a lot to wrap up following any UFC, but after UFC Vegas 21 there was again a ton of controversy after two bouts ended in a no contest. One of those bouts happened to be the UFC Vegas 21 main event between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad.

Controversy swirled around the headliner after it was stopped when Edwards accidentally poked Muhammad in the eye and he was unable to continue.

Belal Muhammad provides update on UFC Vegas 21 eye damage