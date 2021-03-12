UFC Vegas 21 face-offs video: Intense staredowns

With the weigh-ins in the books, the fighters squared off for the UFC Vegas 21 face-offs video on Friday at The Apex in Las Vegas.

The UFC Vegas 21 fight card is topped by Leon Edwards squaring off with Belal Muhammad in a bout that could determine the next challenger to welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

UFC Vegas 21 features a co-main event pitting Misha Cirkunov against Ryan Spann in the light heavyweight division, while a strawweight rematch between Angela Hill and Ashley Yoder tops the prelims.

