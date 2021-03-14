HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Vegas 21 results: Leon Edwards punches Belal Muhammad ahead of no contest

featuredUFC Vegas 21 results: Edwards eye poke ends in no contest, overshadowing several knockouts

Leon Edwards

featuredLeon Edwards facing his own destiny in UFC Vegas 21 headliner

Belal Muhammad screams in victory

featuredBelal Muhammad: ‘I know I can be a champion’

UFC Vegas 21 weigh-in Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad

featuredUFC Vegas 21 weigh-in results & video: Edwards vs. Muhammad set; Spann misses weight on first attempt

UFC Vegas 21 bonuses all go to knockout artists

March 13, 2021
NoNo Comments

Though the event was overshadowed by two no contest, including the Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad main event, several blistering knockouts were enough to take home all the UFC Vegas 21 bonuses on Saturday in Las Vegas.

There was no Fight of the Night awarded. Officials instead opted to hand out four Performance of the Night bonuses worth $50,000 each.

UFC Vegas 21 Performance of the Night: Matthew Semelsberger

In just his second UFC bout, Matthew Semelsberger opened the UFC Vegas 21 prelims with a bang, literally.

He knocked out Jason Witt just 16 seconds into the fight.

The victory not only scored Semelsberger a bonus, it also improved his record to 8-2 and notched his victorious streak to five consecutive bouts.

Matthew Semelsberger KOs Jason Witt at UFC Vegas 21
UFC Vegas 21 bonuses: Matthew Semelsberger KOs Jason Witt

UFC Vegas 21 Performance of the Night: Davey Grant

Davey Grant kicked off a stretch of three consecutive bouts ending in knockouts on the main card.

He fought a back-and-forth first round with Jonathan Martinez, who briefly threatened him with a guillotine choke. In the second round, Grant used his wild striking to put Martinez in danger and eventually put him out of the fight.

UFC Vegas 21 results: Davey Grant knocks out Jonathan Martinez
UFC Vegas 21 bonuses: Davey Grant knocks out Jonathan Martinez

UFC Vegas 21 Performance of the Night: Dan Ige

Dan Ige kept the ball rolling on the main card by ending his fight with Gavin Tucker before it really even got started.

In their first exchange, Ige stepping with a right hand that connected, putting Tucker down on the canvas in just 22 seconds.

UFC Vegas 21 results: Dan Ige KOs Gavin Tucker in 22 seconds
UFC Vegas 21 bonuses: Dan Ige KOs Gavin Tucker in 22 seconds

UFC Vegas 21 Performance of the Night: Ryan Spann

Ryan Spann looked as good as ever, eating a hard shot from Misha Cirkunov before cracking back and dropping him to the canvas in the UFC Vegas 21 co-main event.

He followed Cirkunov down, but when the finish didn’t feel eminent, Spann forced Cirkunov to stand. He dropped the Latvian fighter again, but this time closed the show with a series of brutal hammerfists.

UFC Vegas 21 results: Ryan Spann takes out Misha Cirkunov
UFC Vegas 21 bonuses: Ryan Spann takes out Misha Cirkunov

TRENDING > UFC Vegas 21 results: Edwards eye poke ends in no contest, overshadowing several knockouts

Angela Hill addresses Monster Energy exec Hans Molenkamp

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA