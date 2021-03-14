UFC Vegas 21 bonuses all go to knockout artists

Though the event was overshadowed by two no contest, including the Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad main event, several blistering knockouts were enough to take home all the UFC Vegas 21 bonuses on Saturday in Las Vegas.

There was no Fight of the Night awarded. Officials instead opted to hand out four Performance of the Night bonuses worth $50,000 each.

UFC Vegas 21 Performance of the Night: Matthew Semelsberger

In just his second UFC bout, Matthew Semelsberger opened the UFC Vegas 21 prelims with a bang, literally.

He knocked out Jason Witt just 16 seconds into the fight.

The victory not only scored Semelsberger a bonus, it also improved his record to 8-2 and notched his victorious streak to five consecutive bouts.

UFC Vegas 21 bonuses: Matthew Semelsberger KOs Jason Witt

UFC Vegas 21 Performance of the Night: Davey Grant

Davey Grant kicked off a stretch of three consecutive bouts ending in knockouts on the main card.

He fought a back-and-forth first round with Jonathan Martinez, who briefly threatened him with a guillotine choke. In the second round, Grant used his wild striking to put Martinez in danger and eventually put him out of the fight.

UFC Vegas 21 bonuses: Davey Grant knocks out Jonathan Martinez

They threw at the same time and @DaveyGrantMMA was the one left standing 🥶 #UFCVegas21 pic.twitter.com/zVbolb7Eku — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 14, 2021

UFC Vegas 21 Performance of the Night: Dan Ige

Dan Ige kept the ball rolling on the main card by ending his fight with Gavin Tucker before it really even got started.

In their first exchange, Ige stepping with a right hand that connected, putting Tucker down on the canvas in just 22 seconds.

UFC Vegas 21 bonuses: Dan Ige KOs Gavin Tucker in 22 seconds

UFC Vegas 21 Performance of the Night: Ryan Spann

Ryan Spann looked as good as ever, eating a hard shot from Misha Cirkunov before cracking back and dropping him to the canvas in the UFC Vegas 21 co-main event.

He followed Cirkunov down, but when the finish didn’t feel eminent, Spann forced Cirkunov to stand. He dropped the Latvian fighter again, but this time closed the show with a series of brutal hammerfists.

UFC Vegas 21 bonuses: Ryan Spann takes out Misha Cirkunov

Hurt him early and then @Superman_Spann poured on the power shots 💥 #UFCVegas21 pic.twitter.com/yVmCbb1RwJ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 14, 2021

TRENDING > UFC Vegas 21 results: Edwards eye poke ends in no contest, overshadowing several knockouts

Angela Hill addresses Monster Energy exec Hans Molenkamp

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)