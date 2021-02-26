UFC Vegas 20 weigh-in video: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane

HOT OFF THE WIRE
February 26, 2021
Watch the UFC Vegas 20 weigh-in video, live on MMAWeekly.com on Friday, Feb. 26, at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT. Heavyweight contenders Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ciryl Gane square off, looking to take the next step toward title contention.

Rozenstruik currently sits at No. 4 in the UFC heavyweight rankings, while Gane is ranked No. 7. The winner won’t move into an immediate shot at the belt, as champion Stipe Miocic is currently slated to fight Francis Ngannou with the winner expected to defend against Jon Jones. There is also Derrick Lewis, who recently defeated Curtis Blaydes, waiting in the wings.

The UFC Vegas 20 co-main event features Top 15 ranked light heavyweights Nikita Krylov vs. Magomed Ankalaev.

UFC Vegas 20: Rozenstruik vs. Gane fight card

UFC Vegas 20 Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Heavyweight Bout: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Ciryl Gane
  • Co-Main Event – Light Heavyweight Bout: Nikita Krylov vs Magomed Ankalaev
  • Women’s Flyweight Bout: Montana De La Rosa vs Mayra Bueno Silva
  • Bantamweight Bout 3 Rounds: Pedro Munhoz vs Jimmie Rivera
  • Featherweight Bout: Alex Caceres vs Kevin Croom

UFC Vegas 20 Prelims (5 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Lightweight Bout: Alexander Hernandez vs Thiago Moises
  • Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill vs Ashley Yoder
  • Welterweight Bout: Alex Oliveira vs Ramazan Kuramagomedov
  • Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Alexis Davis vs Sabina Mazo
  • Bantamweight Bout: Vince Cachero vs Ronnie Lawrence
  • Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby vs Max Grishin

