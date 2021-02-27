UFC Vegas 20 Preview Show: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane

HOT OFF THE WIRE
February 27, 2021
Don’t miss Jim “Gries” Grieshaber and Jeff Cain breaking down UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane, as these heavyweight contenders square off at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

It’s MMAWeekly’s UFC Vegas 20 Preview Show!

Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ciryl Gane will battle it out in the heavyweight main event, looking to keep their names etched at the top of the list when it comes to the UFC heavyweight title picture.

The UFC Vegas 20 co-main event features a light heavyweight showdown between Nikita Krylov and Magomed Ankalaev.

