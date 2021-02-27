UFC Vegas 20 Live Results: Rozenstruik vs. Gane

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full UFC Vegas 20 live results for the first Rozenstruik vs. Gane bout from The Apex in Las Vegas is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on Saturday, Feb. 27, on MMAWeekly.com)

UFC Vegas 20: Rozenstruik vs. Gane start times

UFC Vegas 20 main card start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 20 prelims start time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on ESPN+

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC Vegas 20 Live Results

UFC Vegas 20: Rozenstruik vs. Gane takes place on Saturday, Feb.27, at The Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC President Dana White and Company restarted the professional sports world with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje on May 9, 2020, followed by two more events in Jacksonville, Fla., all within an eight-day span.

UFC Vegas 20 features a pivotal heavyweight bout between No. 4 ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik and No. 7 ranked Ciryl Gane. The winner hopes to move up in the conversation for a shot at the title.

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is slated to face Francis Ngannou next. The winner of that bout is then likely to face former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Having defeated Curtis Blaydes recently, Derrick Lewis is also waiting in the wings.

UFC Vegas 20 Live Results

UFC Vegas 20 Main Card

Heavyweight Bout: Ciryl Gane def Jairzinho Rozenstruik by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Magomed Ankalaev def Nikita Krylov by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Mayra Bueno Silva vs Montana De La Rosa ruled majority draw (28-27, 28-28, 28-28)

Bantamweight Bout: Pedro Munhoz def Jimmie Rivera by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill vs Ashley Yoder — CANCELLED

Featherweight Bout: Alex Caceres def Kevin Croom by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

UFC Vegas 20 Prelims

Lightweight Bout: Thiago Moises def Alexander Hernandez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Welterweight Bout: Alex Oliveira () vs Ramazan Kuramagomedov () — CANCELLED

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Alexis Davis def Sabina Mazo by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Bantamweight Bout: Ronnie Lawrence def Vince Cachero by TKO (punches) at 2:38, R3

Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby def Max Grishin by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC Vegas 20 Preview Show

