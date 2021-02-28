UFC Vegas 20 Fallout: Heavyweight main event, much of the card falls flat

HOT OFF THE WIRE
February 28, 2021
MMAWeekly’s Jim “Gries” Grieshaber and Jeff Cain break down the weekly news in MMA and talk about the upcoming UFC events in Las Vegas on the UFC Vegas 20 Fallout show.

The boys also wrap up UFC Vegas 20: Rozenstruik vs. Gane, where Ciryl Gane put on a striking clinic in his win over Jarzinho Rozenstruik, though it lacked the pop that UFC president Dana White had hoped for, as did the majority of the fight card.

TRENDING > Jon Jones slams UFC Vegas 20 heavyweights; Francis Ngannou responds

