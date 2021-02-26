UFC Vegas 20 face-offs: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane

Watch as Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Ciryl Gane, and the other fighters on the card stare each other down at the UFC Vegas 20 face-offs.

Rozenstruik and Gane will battle it out in the heavyweight main event, looking to keep their names etched at the top of the list when it comes to the UFC heavyweight title picture.

The UFC Vegas 20 co-main event features a light heavyweight showdown between Nikita Krylov and Magomed Ankalaev.

