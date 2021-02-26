HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC Vegas 20 weigh-in

featuredUFC Vegas 20 weigh-in results: Rozenstruik vs. Gane set; one fighter blows weight, one bout canceled

Rankings Review - heavyweight shake up

featuredRankings Review: Heavyweight shake-up

featuredUFC Vegas 19 recap: Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis

Derrick Lewis at UFC Vegas 19

featuredDerrick Lewis addresses late KO shots on Curtis Blaydes at UFC Vegas 19

UFC Vegas 20 face-offs: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane

February 26, 2021
NoNo Comments

Watch as Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Ciryl Gane, and the other fighters on the card stare each other down at the UFC Vegas 20 face-offs.

Rozenstruik and Gane will battle it out in the heavyweight main event, looking to keep their names etched at the top of the list when it comes to the UFC heavyweight title picture.

The UFC Vegas 20 co-main event features a light heavyweight showdown between Nikita Krylov and Magomed Ankalaev.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > UFC Vegas 20 weigh-in results: Rozenstruik vs. Gane set; one fighter blows weight, one bout canceled

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA