UFC Vegas 20 continues taking COVID-19 hits; one bout canceled, one added

Though the COVID-19 numbers across the United States continue to decline, this week’s UFC Vegas 20 fight card continues to take hits from the novel coronavirus caused disease.

Raoni Barcelos joins Raphael Assuncao in COVID-19 withdrawal

Within days of getting a new opponent, Raoni Barcelos was himself forced to withdraw from Saturday’s UFC Vegas 20 event.

Barcelos had been slated to face Raphael Assuncao on Saturday, but Assuncao withdrew a few weeks ago after testing positive for COVID-19. He was replaced over the weekend by Marcelo Rojo, but Barcelos has now tested positive for COVID-19 and also had to withdraw.

It wasn’t clear at the time of publication if Rojo would remain on the card.

Randy Brown withdraws from UFC Vegas 20

Sources on Monday also confirmed that Randy Brown is out of his bout with Alex Oliveira, although details of why he withdrew were not divulged. MMAJunkie was the first outlet to report Brown falling out of the fight.

The UFC is trying to seek a replacement to keep Oliveira on the fight card, but no announcement had been made as of midday Monday.

Angela Hill vs. Ashley Yoder added to UFC Vegas 20 fight card

Not all news regarding UFC Vegas 20 has been negative. Officials announced a new addition to the fight card during last Saturday’s UFC Vegas 19 broadcast on ESPN+.

The promotion has added a strawweight fight between Angela Hill and Ashley Yoder to the card.

Hill (12-9) has been one of the UFC’s busiest fighters over the past couple of years. She fought four times in 2019 and four more times in 2020. She would have had five bouts in 2020, but had to withdraw from her UFC 256 bout opposite Tecia Torres after testing positive for COVID-19.

She was on a three-fight winning streak before losing her last two bouts to Claudia Gadelha and Michelle Waterson, both by narrow split decision verdicts.

Yoder (8-6) last fought in November, defeating Miranda Granger by unanimous decision. She’ll be looking to build some momentum with a victory over Hill.

