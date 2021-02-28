UFC Vegas 20 bonuses cut short after lackluster fight card

Though heavyweight Ciryl Gane kept his name near the top of the division, his win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik failed to deliver when it came time to announce the UFC Vegas 20 bonuses.

In fact, UFC officials seemed to be less than impressed with the entire fight card, which featured eight decisions over nine bouts. As a result, the promotion issued just three post-fight bonuses instead of the usual four.

UFC Vegas 20 Fight of the Night: Pedro Munhoz vs. Jimmie Rivera

Though the UFC Vegas 20 main card bout between bantamweights Pedro Munhoz and Jimmie Rivera went the distance like so many other fights on Saturday, it was a bell-to-bell effort from both men.

It was Munhoz, however, that took the fight with his stinging calf kicks that clipped Rivera’s wings.

The victory not only avenged a loss from their first fight for Munhoz, it also earned the two the Fight of the Night honors, each of them receiving a $50,000 bonus.

UFC Vegas 20 Fight of the Night: Pedro Munhoz vs. Jimmie Rivera

UFC Vegas 20 Performance of the Night: Ronnie Lawrence

The only other fighter to receive a bonus was prelim fighter Ronnie Lawrence, who was making his UFC debut.

Lawrence was the only UFC Vegas 20 fighter to secure a finish, scoring a third-round TKO stoppage of Vince Cachero.

UFC Vegas 20 Performance of the Night: Ronnie Lawrence

TRENDING > Jon Jones slams UFC Vegas 20 heavyweights; Francis Ngannou responds