UFC Vegas 19 weigh-in video: Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis

February 19, 2021
Watch the UFC Vegas 19 weigh-in video, live on MMAWeekly.com on Friday, Feb. 19, at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT. Heavyweight contenders Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis finally square off in the main event, both men looking to take a step into title contention.

Blaydes currently sits at No. 2 in the UFC heavyweight rankings, while Lewis is ranked No. 4. The winner likely won’t get an immediate shot at the belt, as champion Stipe Miocic is currently slated to fight Francis Ngannou with the winner expected to defend against Jon Jones.

The UFC Vegas 19 co-main event features another pivotal bout. No. 6 ranked women’s bantamweight contender Ketlen Vieira squares off with Yana Kunitskaya, who currently sits at No. 7 in the division.

UFC Vegas 19: Blaydes vs. Lewis fight card

UFC Vegas 19 Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Main Event – Heavyweight Bout: Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis
  • Co-Main Event – Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Ketlen Vieira vs Yana Kunitskaya
  • Featherweight Bout: Charles Rosa vs Darrick Minner
  • Heavyweight Bout: Aleksei Oleinik vs Chris Daukaus
  • Middleweight Bout: Phil Hawes vs Nassourdine Imavov
  • Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski vs Tom Aspinall

UFC Vegas 19 Prelims (5 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Featherweight Bout: Jared Gordon vs Danny Chavez
  • Lightweight Bout: Drakkar Klose vs Luis Pena
  • Bantamweight Bout: Eddie Wineland vs John Castaneda
  • Featherweight Bout: Nate Landwehr vs Julian Erosa
  • Featherweight Bout: Rafael Alves vs Patrick Sabatini
  • Women’s Flyweight Bout: Shana Dobson vs Casey O’Neill
  • Featherweight Bout: Chas Skelly vs Jamall Emmers
  • Bantamweight Bout: Aiemann Zahabi vs Drako Rodriguez
  • Heavyweight Bout: Serghei Spivac vs Jared Vanderaa

