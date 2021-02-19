UFC Vegas 19 weigh-in results: Several fighters miss weight, record miss causes cancelation

UFC Vegas 19 is green-lighted following Friday’s official weigh-in, but it wasn’t without numerous issues.

After Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis had their previously scheduled date derailed by COVID-19, neither had an issue leading up to Saturday’s UFC Vegas 19 heavyweight headliner.

Blaydes stepped on the scale at 259 pounds, while Lewis weighed 263 pounds.

Several UFC Vegas 19 fighters miss weight, including a record miss

The UFC Vegas 19 co-main event, however, didn’t go over so smoothly. Ketlen Vieira, who is trying to move up the bantamweight division, missed weight by two pounds, weighing 138 pounds.

Her opponent, Yana Kunitskaya tipped the scale at 135.5 pounds.

Three other fighters missed weight, as well. UFC Vegas 19 prelim feature fighter Jared Gordon was four pounds over for his featherweight tilt with Danny Chavez, who easily made weight.

Bantamweight Drago Rodriguez missed by 4.5 pounds for his bout opposite Aiemann Zahabi, who was on point at 136 pounds. All non-title fights are allowed a one pound overage to be considered as making weight.

The biggest miss of the fight card, however, was Rafael Alves. His opponent, Patrick Sabatini weighed 145.5 pounds for their featherweight fight, but Alves was an astonishing 11.5 pounds over the allowed limit. He stepped on the scale at 157.5 pounds for the bout.

Typically, UFC officials are able to negotiate an penalty from the fighter who missed weight, which goes to the fighter who made weight in order to keep the bout intact.

In most cases, the fighter missing weight would forfeit 20 to 30 percent of his or her fighter purse to the opponent.

As of the time of publication, officials had not yet confirmed which bouts would remain intact and which ones would be canceled.

It is highly unlikely that the Nevada State Athletic Commission would allow the Alves vs. Sabatini bout to continue, considering Alves’s miss was so egregious.

UFC Vegas 19 update on fighters missing weight includes cancelation

Ketlen Vieira weighed in above the bantamweight limit. She forfeits 20% of her purse to her opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.

Jared Gordon weighed in above the featherweight limit. He forfeits 30% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.

Due to weight management issues with Rafael Alves, his bout with Patrick Sabatini has been canceled.

Drako Rodriguez weighed in above the bantamweight limit. He forfeits 30% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.

UFC Vegas 19: Blaydes vs. Lewis fight card

UFC Vegas 19 Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Main Event – Heavyweight Bout: Curtis Blaydes (259) vs Derrick Lewis (263)

Co-Main Event – Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Ketlen Vieira (138)* vs Yana Kunitskaya (135.5)

Featherweight Bout: Charles Rosa (146) vs Darrick Minner (146)

Heavyweight Bout: Aleksei Oleinik (240) vs Chris Daukaus (234)

Middleweight Bout: Phil Hawes (185) vs Nassourdine Imavov (185.5)

Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (249.5) vs Tom Aspinall (244.5)

UFC Vegas 19 Prelims (5 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Featherweight Bout: Jared Gordon (150)* vs Danny Chavez (145)

Lightweight Bout: Drakkar Klose (156) vs Luis Pena (155.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Eddie Wineland (135.5) vs John Castaneda (136)

Featherweight Bout: Nate Landwehr (146) vs Julian Erosa (145.5)

Featherweight Bout: Rafael Alves (157.5)* vs Patrick Sabatini (145.5)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Shana Dobson (126) vs Casey O’Neill (125.5)

Featherweight Bout: Chas Skelly (146) vs Jamall Emmers (145.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Aiemann Zahabi (136) vs Drako Rodriguez (140.5)*

Heavyweight Bout: Serghei Spivac (245) vs Jared Vanderaa (265)

UFC Vegas 19 weigh-in video: Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis make weight

