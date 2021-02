UFC Vegas 19 recap: Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis

Watch the recap and highlights from the UFC Vegas 19: Blaydes vs. Lewis main event between Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis from Saturday’s event at The Apex in Las Vegas.

