UFC Vegas 19 Preview Show: Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis

February 20, 2021
UFC heavyweight contenders Curtis Blaydes, ranked No. 2 in the division, and Derrick Lewis, who sits at No. 4, square off in Saturday night’s main event in Las Vegas. Listen in as Jim “Gries” Grieshaber and Jeff Cain host the UFC Vegas 19 Preview Show, where they break down the fight that’s about to go down in Sin City.

The winner is hoping to etch his name in the heavyweight title talks, which are bustling with chatter.

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is slated to next defend his belt against No. 1 contender Francis Ngannou. The winner is likely to square off with former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who is planning a move to the heavyweight division with an immediate title shot in the offing.

