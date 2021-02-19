UFC Vegas 19: Blaydes vs. Lewis Live Results

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full UFC Vegas 19 live results for the first Blaydes vs. Lewis bout from The Apex in Las Vegas is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on Saturday, Feb. 20, on MMAWeekly.com)

UFC Vegas 19: Blaydes vs. Lewis start times

UFC Vegas 19 main card start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 19 prelims start time: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on ESPN+

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC Vegas 19 Live Results

UFC Vegas 19: Blaydes vs. Lewis takes place on Saturday, Feb.20, at The Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC President Dana White and Company restarted the professional sports world with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje on May 9, 2020, followed by two more events in Jacksonville, Fla., all within an eight-day span.

UFC Vegas 19 features a pivotal heavyweight bout between No. 2 ranked Curtis Blaydes and No. 4 ranked Derrick Lewis. The winner hopes to remain in the conversation for a shot at the title.

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is slated to face Francis Ngannou next. The winner of that bout is then likely to face former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Blaydes and Lewis hope to disrupt those plans.

UFC Vegas 19 Live Results

UFC Vegas 19 Main Card

Main Event – Heavyweight Bout: Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis

Co-Main Event – Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Ketlen Vieira vs Yana Kunitskaya

Featherweight Bout: Charles Rosa vs Darrick Minner

Heavyweight Bout: Aleksei Oleinik vs Chris Daukaus

Middleweight Bout: Phil Hawes vs Nassourdine Imavov

Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski vs Tom Aspinall

UFC Vegas 19 Prelims

Featherweight Bout: Jared Gordon vs Danny Chavez

Lightweight Bout: Drakkar Klose vs Luis Pena

Bantamweight Bout: Eddie Wineland vs John Castaneda

Featherweight Bout: Nate Landwehr vs Julian Erosa

Featherweight Bout: Rafael Alves vs Patrick Sabatini

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Shana Dobson vs Casey O’Neill

Featherweight Bout: Chas Skelly vs Jamall Emmers

Bantamweight Bout: Aiemann Zahabi vs Drako Rodriguez

Heavyweight Bout: Serghei Spivac vs Jared Vanderaa

UFC Vegas 19: Blaydes vs. Lewis face-offs

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)