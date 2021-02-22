UFC Vegas 19 Fallout: Derrick Lewis’s record-tying KO; Jon Jones’s move to heavyweight

HOT OFF THE WIRE

February 22, 2021
MMAWeekly’s Jim “Gries” Grieshaber and Jeff Cain break down the weekly news in MMA and talk about the upcoming UFC events in Las Vegas.

The boys also wrap up the UFC Vegas 19: Blaydes vs. Lewis, where Derrick Lewis pulled off a huge upset with his record-tying knockout of Curtis Blaydes in the main event. What does Lewis’s knockout do to the division? Where does former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones land upon making the move to heavyweight?

TRENDING > Gina Carano fires back on being canceled; Dana White expresses support for her

