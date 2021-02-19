HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Vegas 19 face-offs video

February 19, 2021
After weighing in on Friday, the fighters came together for the UFC Vegas 19 face-offs, staring each other down in front of photographers and videographers in Las Vegas.

UFC Vegas 19 features a pivotal heavyweight bout between No. 2 ranked Curtis Blaydes and No. 4 ranked Derrick Lewis. The winner is hoping to secure a spot in the backlog of heavyweight contenders.

Stipe Miocic is expected to next defend his belt against No. 1 ranked Francis Ngannou with the winner potentially welcoming former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones to the division.

