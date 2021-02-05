UFC Vegas 18 weigh-in results & video: Overeem vs. Volkov and Sandhagen vs. Edgar greenlighted

The UFC Vegas 18 heavyweight main event between Alistair Overeem and Alexander Volkov, as well as the pivotal bantamweight co-main event pitting Frankie Edgar opposite Cory Sandhagen are set following Friday’s weigh-in.

The UFC Vegas 18 weigh-in went off without a hitch with all but Overeem and prelim fighter Martin Day making weight little more than an hour into the two-hour weigh-in window.

Day and Overeem were last to the scale, weighing in with 20 minutes left in the weigh-in window.

Both the UFC Vegas 18 main and co-main events have title implications on the line. Overeem and Volkov are each on the cusp of heavyweight contention, while Sandhagen vs. Edgar could determine the next bantamweight challenger.

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is currently expected to defend his belt against Francis Ngannou. Petr Yan, the UFC bantamweight titleholder, will put his belt on the line against Aljamain Sterling in his first title defense.

UFC Vegas 18: Overeem vs. Volkov weigh-in results

UFC Vegas 18 Main Card

Main Event – Heavyweight Bout: Alistair Overeem (255.5) vs Alexander Volkov (264)

Co-Main Event – Bantamweight Bout: Cory Sandhagen (135.5) vs Frankie Edgar (135.5)

Flyweight Bout: Alexandre Pantoja (125.5) vs Manel Kape (125.5)

Featherweight Bout: Cody Stamann (144.5) vs Askar Askar (145)

Lightweight Bout: Diego Ferreira (155) vs Beneil Dariush (156)

UFC Vegas 18 Prelims

Lightweight Bout: Michael Johnson (154.5) vs Clay Guida (155)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Mike Rodriguez (205) vs Danilo Marques (205)

Featherweight Bout: Timur Valiev (145.5) vs Martin Day (146)

Catchweight Bout (160-lb): Devonte Smith (159.5) vs Justin Jaynes (159)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Karol Rosa (135) vs Joselyne Edwards (135)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Molly McCann (126) vs Lara Procopio (125.5)

Featherweight Bout: Seungwoo Choi (145.5) vs Youssef Zalal (146)

Featherweight Bout: Ode Osbourne (143.5) vs Jerome Rivera (145)

UFC Vegas 18 weigh-in video: Frankie Edgar vs. Cory Sandhagen

UFC Vegas 18 weigh-in video: Alistair Overeem vs. Alexander Volkov

