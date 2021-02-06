HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Vegas 18 Overeem vs Volkov live results

featuredUFC Vegas 18: Overeem vs. Volkov Live Results

Alistair Overeem post UFC on ESPN 8

featuredAlistair Overeem cautiously approaches a UFC heavyweight title shot

UFC Vegas 18 Alistair Overeem vs Alexander Volkov face-off

featuredUFC Vegas 18: Alistair Overeem vs. Alexander Volkov face-off video

Alistair Overeem at UFC Vegas 18 weigh-in

featuredUFC Vegas 18 weigh-in results & video: Overeem vs. Volkov and Sandhagen vs. Edgar greenlighted

UFC Vegas 18: Overeem vs. Volkov War Room preview

February 6, 2021
NoNo Comments

The winner of Alistair Overeem vs. Alexander Volkov could be taking a huge step toward a UFC heavyweight title shot when they square off at UFC Vegas 18 on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Prior to the Overeem vs. Volkov showdown, watch Dan Hardy’s War Room breakdown of the fight.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

TRENDING > ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith doesn’t want to see women fighting in the Octagon

Fallout > What’s the logic behind YouTuber Jake Paul boxing former MMA champ Ben Askren?

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA