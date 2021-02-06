UFC Vegas 18: Overeem vs. Volkov War Room preview

The winner of Alistair Overeem vs. Alexander Volkov could be taking a huge step toward a UFC heavyweight title shot when they square off at UFC Vegas 18 on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Prior to the Overeem vs. Volkov showdown, watch Dan Hardy’s War Room breakdown of the fight.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

TRENDING > ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith doesn’t want to see women fighting in the Octagon

Fallout > What’s the logic behind YouTuber Jake Paul boxing former MMA champ Ben Askren?

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)