UFC Vegas 18: Overeem vs. Volkov Live Weigh-in video

Alistair Overeem squares off with Alexander Volkov in the UFC Vegas 18 main event on Saturday in Las Vegas. But first, they have to step on the scale and make weight.

Watch live at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT on Friday, as MMAWeekly.com’s Jim Grieshaber and Jeff Cain take you live through the UFC Vegas 18 weigh-in from Las Vegas.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > Dan Hardy rips on Stephen A. Smith’s archaic comments on women in the UFC