UFC Vegas 18: Overeem vs. Volkov Live Results

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full live results for the first UFC Vegas 18: Overeem vs. Volkov bout from The Apex in Las Vegas is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on Saturday, Feb. 6, on MMAWeekly.com)

UFC Vegas 18: Overeem vs. Volkov start times

UFC Vegas 18 main card start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 18 prelims start time: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 18: Overeem vs. Volkov live results

UFC Vegas 18: Overeem vs. Volkov takes place on Saturday, Feb. 5, at The Apex in Las Vegas. It marks the promotion’s return to its home base following a third stint on UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

UFC President Dana White and Company restarted the professional sports world with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje on May 9, 2020, followed by two more events in Jacksonville, Fla., all within an eight-day span.

UFC Vegas 18 features two bouts with strong title implications. Alistair Overeem and Alexander Volkov square off in the main event with hopes of getting a crack at the heavyweight belt. The co-main event features Cory Sandhagen vs. Frankie Edgar with the winner aiming for a shot at the bantamweight belt.

UFC Vegas 18: Overeem vs. Volkov results

UFC Vegas 18 Main Card

Main Event – Heavyweight Bout: Alistair Overeem vs Alexander Volkov

Co-Main Event – Bantamweight Bout: Cory Sandhagen vs Frankie Edgar

Flyweight Bout: Alexandre Pantoja vs Manel Kape

Featherweight Bout: Cody Stamann vs Askar Askar

Lightweight Bout: Diego Ferreira vs Beneil Dariush

UFC Vegas 18 Prelims

Lightweight Bout: Michael Johnson vs Clay Guida

Light Heavyweight Bout: Mike Rodriguez vs Danilo Marques

Featherweight Bout: Timur Valiev vs Martin Day

Catchweight Bout (160-lb): Devonte Smith vs Justin Jaynes

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Karol Rosa vs Joselyne Edwards

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Molly McCann vs Lara Procopio

Featherweight Bout: Seungwoo Choi vs Youssef Zalal

Featherweight Bout: Ode Osbourne vs Jerome Rivera

UFC Vegas 18 Alistair Overeem vs. Alexander Volkov face-off

