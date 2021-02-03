UFC Vegas 18 bout between Marion Reneau and Macy Chiasson postponed

COVID-19 took another bout off the books Wednesday. This weekend’s UFC Vegas 18 bout between Marion Reneau and Macy Chiasson has been postponed after Reneau tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 caused disease.

“Do you want the bad news or the good news first?

“BAD: The fight between Macy Chiasson and I has been cancelled for THIS weekend. Unfortunately, I tested positive for COVID. I am feeling 100% fine with no symptoms.

“GOOD: Macy and I have agreed to run it back on FEBRUARY 27! I appreciate Macy and her camp for being professional and willing to make this fight happen.”



Luckily, Reneau’s bout of COVID-19 appears to be asymptomatic, so they were able to reschedule the bout for Feb. 27, when she should be well clear of the disease.

Reneau (9-6-1) had been hoping to bounce back from a loss to Raquel Pennington at UFC Vegas 3 in June of last year. That was her third consecutive loss, putting her UFC tenure in a precarious position.

Chiasson (6-1) rebounded from a loss to Lina Lansberg in 2019 with a win over Shanna Young last February. So it will have been slightly more than year since she last fought when she and Reneau step into the Octagon on Feb. 27 at UFC Vegas 20.

UFC Vegas 20 is slated to feature a heavyweight bout between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ciryl Gane.

