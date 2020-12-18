UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs. Neal weigh-in video and quick results

Tune in LIVE for the UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs. Neal weigh-in, Friday, Dec. 18, at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com. The UFC Vegas 17 weigh-in video is available for on-demand viewing immediately following the live-stream.

UFC Vegas 17 is the promotion’s final event of the pandemic plagued 2020. It takes place on Saturday, Dec. 19, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas without a live audience.

UFC welterweight contenders Stephen Thompson and Geoff Neal square off in the main event, while former featherweight champion Jose Aldo faces Marlon Vera in the co-main event.

(Video courtesy of MMA Junkie | Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs. Neal weigh-in results

UFC Vegas 17 Main Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Main Event : Stephen Thompson (170) vs Geoff Neal (171)

Co-Main Event : Jose Aldo (136) vs Marlon Vera (135)

Michel Pereira (170) vs Khaos Williams (169.5)

Marlon Moraes (135.5) vs Rob Font (136)

Gillian Robertson (125) vs Taila Santos (126)

Marcin Tybura (255) vs Greg Hardy (266)

UFC Vegas 17 Preliminary Card (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)