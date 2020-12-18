UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs. Neal weigh-in video and quick results

Tune in LIVE for the UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs. Neal weigh-in, Friday, Dec. 18, at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com. The UFC Vegas 17 weigh-in video is available for on-demand viewing immediately following the live-stream.
UFC Vegas 17 is the promotion’s final event of the pandemic plagued 2020. It takes place on Saturday, Dec. 19, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas without a live audience.
UFC welterweight contenders Stephen Thompson and Geoff Neal square off in the main event, while former featherweight champion Jose Aldo faces Marlon Vera in the co-main event.
UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs. Neal weigh-in results
UFC Vegas 17 Main Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)
- Main Event: Stephen Thompson (170) vs Geoff Neal (171)
- Co-Main Event: Jose Aldo (136) vs Marlon Vera (135)
- Michel Pereira (170) vs Khaos Williams (169.5)
- Marlon Moraes (135.5) vs Rob Font (136)
- Gillian Robertson (125) vs Taila Santos (126)
- Marcin Tybura (255) vs Greg Hardy (266)
UFC Vegas 17 Preliminary Card (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)
- Anthony Pettis (170) vs Alex Morono (170.5)
- Sijara Eubanks (136) vs Pannie Kianzad (135.5)
- Deron Winn (194.5) vs Antonio Arroyo (194) — 195 lbs. catchweight bout
- Tafon Nchukwi (186) vs Jamie Pickett (184.5)
- Jimmy Flick (125) vs Cody Durden (126)
- Christos Giagos (159.5) vs Carlton Minus (159) — 160 lbs. catchweight bout