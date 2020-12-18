UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs. Neal weigh-in face-offs

UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs. Neal, the fight promotion’s final event of 2020, is set following Friday’s weigh-in at the Apex in Las Vegas.
Though the UFC Vegas 17 fight card was whittled down from 16 to 12 bouts after COVID-19 and injury cancellations, the fighters remaining on the card faced off for the cameras immediately after the weigh-in.
Watch as Stephen Thompson, Geoff Neal, and the other UFC Vegas 17 fighters faced off for the final time before Saturday’s bouts.
UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs. Neal weigh-in results
UFC Vegas 17 Main Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)
- Main Event: Stephen Thompson (170) vs Geoff Neal (171)
- Co-Main Event: Jose Aldo (136) vs Marlon Vera (135)
- Michel Pereira (170) vs Khaos Williams (169.5)
- Marlon Moraes (135.5) vs Rob Font (136)
- Gillian Robertson (125) vs Taila Santos (126)
- Marcin Tybura (255) vs Greg Hardy (266)
UFC Vegas 17 Preliminary Card (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)
- Anthony Pettis (170) vs Alex Morono (170.5)
- Sijara Eubanks (136) vs Pannie Kianzad (135.5)
- Deron Winn (194.5) vs Antonio Arroyo (194) — 195 lbs. catchweight bout
- Tafon Nchukwi (186) vs Jamie Pickett (184.5)
- Jimmy Flick (125) vs Cody Durden (126)
- Christos Giagos (159.5) vs Carlton Minus (159) — 160 lbs. catchweight bout