UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs. Neal weigh-in face-offs

UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs. Neal, the fight promotion’s final event of 2020, is set following Friday’s weigh-in at the Apex in Las Vegas.

Though the UFC Vegas 17 fight card was whittled down from 16 to 12 bouts after COVID-19 and injury cancellations, the fighters remaining on the card faced off for the cameras immediately after the weigh-in.

Watch as Stephen Thompson, Geoff Neal, and the other UFC Vegas 17 fighters faced off for the final time before Saturday’s bouts.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > UFC Vegas 17 fight card down to 12 bouts following latest COVID-19 cancellations

UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs. Neal weigh-in results

UFC Vegas 17 Main Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Main Event : Stephen Thompson (170) vs Geoff Neal (171)

Co-Main Event : Jose Aldo (136) vs Marlon Vera (135)

Michel Pereira (170) vs Khaos Williams (169.5)

Marlon Moraes (135.5) vs Rob Font (136)

Gillian Robertson (125) vs Taila Santos (126)

Marcin Tybura (255) vs Greg Hardy (266)

UFC Vegas 17 Preliminary Card (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)