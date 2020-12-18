HOT OFF THE WIRE
Stephen Thompson vs Geoff Neal UFC Vegas 17 face-off

featuredUFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs. Neal weigh-in face-offs

Stephen Thompson UFC Vegas 17 weigh-in

featuredUFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs. Neal set following weigh-ins; all fighters make weight

Dana White UFC Vegas 16 post-fight

featuredDana White says if UFC packed it in for COVID, fighters would have lost nearly $200 million

featuredUFC 256: Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira recap video

UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs. Neal weigh-in face-offs

December 18, 2020
NoNo Comments

UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs. Neal, the fight promotion’s final event of 2020, is set following Friday’s weigh-in at the Apex in Las Vegas.

Though the UFC Vegas 17 fight card was whittled down from 16 to 12 bouts after COVID-19 and injury cancellations, the fighters remaining on the card faced off for the cameras immediately after the weigh-in.

Watch as Stephen Thompson, Geoff Neal, and the other UFC Vegas 17 fighters faced off for the final time before Saturday’s bouts.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > UFC Vegas 17 fight card down to 12 bouts following latest COVID-19 cancellations

UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs. Neal weigh-in results

UFC Vegas 17 Main Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Main Event: Stephen Thompson (170) vs Geoff Neal (171)
  • Co-Main Event: Jose Aldo (136) vs Marlon Vera (135)
  • Michel Pereira (170) vs Khaos Williams (169.5)
  • Marlon Moraes (135.5) vs Rob Font (136)
  • Gillian Robertson (125) vs Taila Santos (126)
  • Marcin Tybura (255) vs Greg Hardy (266)

UFC Vegas 17 Preliminary Card (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Anthony Pettis (170) vs Alex Morono (170.5)
  • Sijara Eubanks (136) vs Pannie Kianzad (135.5)
  • Deron Winn (194.5) vs Antonio Arroyo (194) — 195 lbs. catchweight bout
  • Tafon Nchukwi (186) vs Jamie Pickett (184.5)
  • Jimmy Flick (125) vs Cody Durden (126)
  • Christos Giagos (159.5) vs Carlton Minus (159) — 160 lbs. catchweight bout

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA