UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs. Neal live results

UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs. Neal start times

UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs. Neal main card start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs. Neal prelims start time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT ESPN+

UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs. Neal takes place on Saturday, Dec. 19, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It is the promotion’s final event of a pandemic plagued 2020.

UFC President Dana White and Company restarted the professional sports world with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje on May 9 followed by two more events in Jacksonville, Fla., all within an eight-day span.

UFC Vegas 17 features a welterweight contenders bout between Stephen Thompson and Geoff Neal. The co-main event pits former featherweight titleholder Jose Aldo opposite Marlon Vera in a bantamweight battle.

The UFC is taking a three-week break through the holidays before resuming events on Jan. 16. Details have yet to be finalized, but Dana White & Co. are hoping to return to UFC Fight Island on Jan. 16 to kick off an International Fight Week in Abu Dhabi with three events held over and eight-day span.

UFC Vegas 17 Main Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Main Event: Stephen Thompson def. Geoff Neal by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45) Co-Main Event: Jose Aldo def. Marlon Vera by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) Michel Pereira def. Khaos Williams by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) Rob Font def. Marlon Moraes by TKO (punches) at 3:47, R1

def. Marlon Moraes by TKO (punches) at 3:47, R1 Marcin Tybura def. Greg Hardy by TKO (punches) at 4:31, R2

UFC Vegas 17 Preliminary Card (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Anthony Pettis def. Alex Morono by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) Pannie Kianzad def. Sijara Eubanks by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

def. Sijara Eubanks by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) Deron Winn def. Antonio Arroyo by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) Taila Santos def. Gillian Robertson by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-28)

Tafon Nchukwi def. Jamie Pickett by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-26)

by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-26) Jimmy Flick def. Cody Durden by submission (flying triangle choke) at 3:18, R1

by submission (flying triangle choke) at 3:18, R1 Christos Giagos def. Carlton Minus by unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27, 29-28)

