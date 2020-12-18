UFC Vegas 17: Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal preview

UFC Vegas 17 is headlined by a welterweight showdown between Stephen Thompson and Geoff Neal, which has strong implications for the welterweight title picture.

Thompson has twice fought for the UFC welterweight championship, fighting to a draw with then-champion Tyron Woodley and then losing to him in the rematch.

He enters the bout with Neal coming off of a win over Vicente Luque in November of 2019, looking to build momentum and get back in the thick of title talks.

With Thompson sitting at No. 5 in the welterweight rankings and riding a seven-fight winning streak, No. 11 ranked Neal looks to Notch the most important victory of his career and catapult up the rankings with a win in the UFC Vegas 17 main event.

Check out the official UFC Vegas 17 preview of the welterweight showdown between Stephen Thompson and Geoff Neal. highlight reel performances from the likes of Stephen Thompson, Anthony Pettis, Jose Aldo, Khaos Williams, and more.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

