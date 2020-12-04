HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Vegas 16: Hermansson vs. Vettori weigh-in video and quick results

December 4, 2020
Tune in LIVE for the UFC Vegas 16: Hermansson vs. Vettori weigh-in, Friday, Dec. 4, at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com. The UFC Vegas 16 weigh-in video is available for on-demand viewing immediately following the live-stream.

UFC Vegas 16 (aka UFC on ESPN 19) is one of the promotion’s final events of a pandemic plagued 2020. It takes place on Saturday, Dec. 5, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas without a live audience.

A middleweight bout between highly regarded Jack Hermansson and Marvin Vettori headlines the card. Hermansson was originally supposed to face Kevin Holland in the main event before he was forced out after testing positive for COVID-19.

UFC Vegas 16: Hermansson vs. Vettori Live Results

UFC Vegas 16: Hermansson vs. Vettori weigh-in results

UFC Vegas 16 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+)

  • Main Event: Jack Hermansson (185.5) vs Marvin Vettori (186)
  • Co-Main Event: Ovince Saint Preux (207.5)* vs Jamahal Hill (205.5)
  • Gabriel Benitez (155.5) vs Justin Jaynes (156)
  • Montana De La Rosa (125.75) vs Taila Santos (125.5)
  • Roman Dolidze (205) vs John Allan (205)
  • Nate Landwehr (145.5) vs Movsar Evloev (145.5)

UFC Vegas 16 Preliminary Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+)

  • Louis Smolka (134.5) vs Jose Quinonez (135)
  • Matt Wiman (155.5) vs Jordan Leavitt (155.5)
  • Jimmy Flick (125.5) vs Cody Durden (125.5)
  • Ilia Topuria (145) vs Damon Jackson (145)
  • Gian Villante (243) vs Jake Collier (264.5)

*Saint Preux missed weight

