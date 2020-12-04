UFC Vegas 16: Hermansson vs. Vettori Live Results

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full live results for the first UFC Vegas 16: Hermansson vs. Vettori (formerly Hermansson vs. Holland) bout from the Apex in Las Vegas is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Saturday, Dec. 5, on MMAWeekly.com)

UFC Vegas 16: Hermansson vs. Vettori start times

UFC Vegas 16: Hermansson vs. Vettori main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN2 and ESPN+

UFC Vegas 16: Hermansson vs. Vettori prelims start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN2 and ESPN+

UFC Vegas 16: Hermansson vs. Vettori live results

UFC Vegas 16: Hermansson vs. Vettori takes place on Saturday, Dec. 5, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It is the promotion’s sixth event in Sin City since returning from a five-week, five-event stint at the Flash Forum on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. The fight promotion will close out 2020 in Las Vegas, though several states, including Nevada, are currently teetering on the brink of a return to at least a partial shutdown because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

UFC President Dana White and Company restarted the professional sports world with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje on May 9 followed by two more events in Jacksonville, Fla., all within an eight-day span.

UFC Vegas 16 features a middleweight bout between highly regarded Jack Hermansson and Marvin Vettori headlines the card. Hermansson was originally supposed to face Kevin Holland in the main event before Holland was forced out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Holland has already been rescheduled to face Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza at UFC 256 on Dec. 12. Interestingly, Jacare was originally slated to fight Vettori before Holland’s COVID-19 positive result forced a swap of opponents.

UFC Vegas 16: Hermansson vs. Vettori results

UFC Vegas 16 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+)

Main Event: Jack Hermansson vs Marvin Vettori

Jack Hermansson vs Marvin Vettori Co-Main Event: Ovince Saint Preux vs Jamahal Hill

Ovince Saint Preux vs Jamahal Hill Gabriel Benitez vs Justin Jaynes

Montana De La Rosa vs Taila Santos

Roman Dolidze vs John Allan

Nate Landwehr vs Movsar Evloev

UFC Vegas 16 Preliminary Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+)

Louis Smolka vs Jose Quinonez

Matt Wiman vs Jordan Leavitt

Jimmy Flick vs Cody Durden

Ilia Topuria vs Damon Jackson

Gian Villante vs Jake Collier

UFC Vegas 16: Hermansson vs. Vettori face-offs

