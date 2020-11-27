UFC Vegas 15 weigh-in video and quick results; main event canceled

Watch the UFC Vegas 15: Blaydes vs. Lewis weigh-in video and check the quick results. (The LIVE UFC Vegas 15: Blaydes vs. Lewis weigh-in takes place on Friday, Nov. 27, at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com. The weigh-in video is available for on-demand viewing immediately following the live stream.)

The UFC Vegas 15 headliner was set to feature a heavyweight showdown between top contenders Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis.

As the weigh-ins were about to start, it was announced that Blaydes had tested positive for COVID-19, nixing the fight. More details to come.

(Video courtesy of MMAJunkie)

TRENDING > Mike Tyson tells UFC’s Joe Rogan he’s fighting Roy Jones Jr. because of Bob Sapp

UFC Vegas 15: Blaydes vs. Lewis weigh-in results

UFC Vegas 15 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Main Event: Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis — CANCELED

— CANCELED Co-Main Event: Anthony Smith (205) vs Devin Clark (204.5)

Josh Parisian (265.5) vs Parker Porter (263)

Miguel Baeza (171) vs Takashi Sato (170)

Spike Carlyle (145.5) vs Bill Algeo (146)

Ashlee Evans-Smith (135.5) vs Norma Dumont (139.5)*

Jonathan Pearce (145.5) vs Kai Kamaka (145)

UFC Vegas 15 Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Martin Day (135.5) vs Anderson dos Santos (135)

Gina Mazany (125.5) vs Rachael Ostovich (125.5)

Sumudaerji (126) vs Malcolm Gordon (126)

Luke Sanders (140) vs Nate Maness (139.5)

*Norma Dumon missed weight by 3.5 pounds