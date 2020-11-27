UFC Vegas 15 weigh-in video and quick results; main event canceled

Watch the UFC Vegas 15: Blaydes vs. Lewis weigh-in video and check the quick results. (The LIVE UFC Vegas 15: Blaydes vs. Lewis weigh-in takes place on Friday, Nov. 27, at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com. The weigh-in video is available for on-demand viewing immediately following the live stream.)
The UFC Vegas 15 headliner was set to feature a heavyweight showdown between top contenders Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis.
As the weigh-ins were about to start, it was announced that Blaydes had tested positive for COVID-19, nixing the fight. More details to come.
UFC Vegas 15: Blaydes vs. Lewis weigh-in results
UFC Vegas 15 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+)
Main Event: Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis— CANCELED
- Co-Main Event: Anthony Smith (205) vs Devin Clark (204.5)
- Josh Parisian (265.5) vs Parker Porter (263)
- Miguel Baeza (171) vs Takashi Sato (170)
- Spike Carlyle (145.5) vs Bill Algeo (146)
- Ashlee Evans-Smith (135.5) vs Norma Dumont (139.5)*
- Jonathan Pearce (145.5) vs Kai Kamaka (145)
UFC Vegas 15 Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)
- Martin Day (135.5) vs Anderson dos Santos (135)
- Gina Mazany (125.5) vs Rachael Ostovich (125.5)
- Sumudaerji (126) vs Malcolm Gordon (126)
- Luke Sanders (140) vs Nate Maness (139.5)
*Norma Dumon missed weight by 3.5 pounds