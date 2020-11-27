UFC Vegas 15 weigh-in results: Curtis Blaydes tests positive for COVID-19, fight canceled; one fighter misses weight

The UFC Vegas 15 fight card underwent a massive change just as Friday’s weigh-in was about to get underway. Minutes before the fighters began stepping on the scale, news broke that Curtis Blaydes tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

As a results, Blaydes’s heavyweight main event opposite fellow contender Derrick Lewis was removed from the fight card. UFC officials hope to reschedule the bout for Dec. 12, a move that would bolster the UFC 256 fight card that has been ravaged by championship fighters dropping out.

New UFC Vegas 15 main event: Anthony Smith vs. Devin Clark

With Blaydes vs. Lewis being nixed, the UFC announced that the UFC Vegas 15 co-main event light heavyweight bout between Anthony Smith and Devin Clark had been elevated to headlining status.

Along with the move to the UFC Vegas 15 main event, Smith and Clark agreed to increase their bout from three rounds to five rounds on just 24 hours notice.

UFC Vegas 15 prelim fighter misses the mark

The lone fighter to miss the mark for Saturday’s event at the UFC Apex was Norma Dumont. She weighed in at 139.5 pounds for her bantamweight bout with Ashlee Evans-Smith, who weighed 135.5 pounds.

Having missed weight by 3.5 pounds, Dumont was fined 30-percent of her fight purse, which goes to Evans-Smith, to keep the fight intact.

As a result, UFC Vegas 15 moves forward with a 10-bout fight card.

UFC Vegas 15: Smith vs. Clark weigh-in results

UFC Vegas 15 Main Card

Main Event: Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis — CANCELED

— CANCELED Co-Main Event: Anthony Smith (205) vs Devin Clark (204.5)

Josh Parisian (265.5) vs Parker Porter (263)

Miguel Baeza (171) vs Takashi Sato (170)

Spike Carlyle (145.5) vs Bill Algeo (146)

Ashlee Evans-Smith (135.5) vs Norma Dumont (139.5)*

Jonathan Pearce (145.5) vs Kai Kamaka (145)

UFC Vegas 15 Preliminary Card

Martin Day (135.5) vs Anderson dos Santos (135)

Gina Mazany (125.5) vs Rachael Ostovich (125.5)

Sumudaerji (126) vs Malcolm Gordon (126)

Luke Sanders (140) vs Nate Maness (139.5)

*Norma Dumon missed weight by 3.5 pounds

