UFC Vegas 15: Smith vs. Clark Live Results

UFC Vegas 15: Smith vs. Clark start times

UFC Vegas 15: Smith vs. Clark main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 15: Smith vs. Clark prelims start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 15: Smith vs. Clark live results

UFC Vegas 15: Smith vs. Clark takes place on Saturday, Nov. 28, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It is the promotion’s fifth event in Sin City since returning from a five-week, five-event stint at the Flash Forum on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. The fight promotion will close out 2020 in Las Vegas, though several states, including Nevada, are currently teetering on the brink of at least a partial shutdown.

UFC President Dana White and Company restarted the professional sports world with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje on May 9 followed by two more events in Jacksonville, Fla., all within an eight-day span.

UFC Vegas 15 features a light heavyweight battle between Anthony Smith and Devin Clark in the five-round main event. The bout was originally supposed to be the UFC Vegas 15 co-main event, but was elevated to headlining status on the day of the weigh-in.

The original heavyweight headliner was postponed when Curtis Blaydes tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the bout with Derrick Lewis.

UFC Vegas 15: Smith vs. Clark results

UFC Vegas 15 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Anthony Smith vs Devin Clark

Josh Parisian vs Parker Porter

Miguel Baeza vs Takashi Sato

Spike Carlyle vs Bill Algeo

Ashlee Evans-Smith vs Norma Dumont

Jonathan Pearce vs Kai Kamaka

UFC Vegas 15 Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Martin Day vs Anderson dos Santos

Gina Mazany vs Rachael Ostovich

Sumudaerji vs Malcolm Gordon

Luke Sanders vs Nate Maness

